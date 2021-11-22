UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Seeks Adjournment Of Her Appeal In Avenfield

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:53 PM

Maryam Nawaz seeks adjournment of her appeal in Avenfield

The counsel of Maryam Nawaz says that two of his cases are fixed before the Supreme Court for hearing on the same date, and therefore he will not be able to appear before the Islamabad High Court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday asked Islamabad High Court to adjourn hearing of her appeal challenging conviction in the Avenfield reference.

The hearing of the appeal is schedule for November 24.

Maryam Nawaz had moved her plea through her counsel Advocate Irfan Qadir. The counsel said that his cases were fixed before the Supreme Court on the same date of November 24. Therefore, he would not be able to appear before the IHC for hearing of the case.

On previous hearing on November 17th, the IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had put the hearing of the appeal until November 24.

The counsel said the Supreme Court has issued a cause list according to which his two cases have been fixed before a top court bench for hearing on the same date. Therefore, he said he would not be able to turn up before the high court on Nov 24.

An accountability court had convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar and awarded 10, seven and one years imprisonment respectively in the Avenfield Apartment reference.

They had moved appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the conviction. The high court on Sept 18 the same year suspended their sentence and ordered their release on bail.

