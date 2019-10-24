UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Sent Back To Kot Lakhpat Jail

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:13 PM

Maryam Nawaz sent back to Kot Lakhpat jail  

Maryam Nawaz, the party sources said, fell ill after meeting her father and was admitted to hospital for treatmen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was sent back to Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday morning despte that she was unwell and was admitted to Services Hospital, the PML-N leaders said.

According to the details, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb commented over the health of Maryam Nawaz saying that Maryam Nawaz was sent back to jail at 5 am depite that she was ill at that time and was admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday night, Maryam Nawaz also fell ill after meeting her ailing father. The hospital sources said that Maryam Nawaz was admitted to the hospital at 10:03pm in VVIP II of the Services Hospital.

The hospital administration offered her medical check-up after she met her father Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz accepted the offer and was admitted to the hospital. The doctors conducted her blood tests late night and her treatment was to begin in light of the tests' results, the sources said.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that Maryam was experiencing high blood pressure and her heart beat was not normal at the time when she was taken back to jail. She said Maryam was unwell and the doctors decided to admit her to the hospital. She said that Maryam's reports were not being provided to her children and her personal physician Dr. Khan. By taking Maryam backc to jail this way was another attempt to cause mental agony to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N deputy secretary general Advocate Ata Tarar said Maryam Nawaz not weell and her treatment was continued but despite that she was sent back to jail.

She said Maryam Nawaz should be admitted to the hospital till her treatment was completed. Talking about Nawaz Sharif's health, Ata Tarar said that the reports about Nawaz Sharif's health would be provided today. However, he said he did not know any report that Nawaz Sharif was being sent abroad for treatment.

According to the NAB sources, the Punjab government allowed request made by PML-N for Maryam Nawaz's meeting with her father at Services Hospital.

PML-N in its request to Punjab Home department said: " It is already in your knowledge that former three-time Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif is not well and was admitted to Services Hospital for treatment while her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif was going through a trial and was in jail owing to which she was unable to inquire after her ailing father. Therefore, it is requested that special permission be granted to her to visit her ailing father to inquire about his health,".

The Home department granted special permission to her to see her father at Services Hospital.

Maryam Nawaz made a request to accountability court when she was produced there earlier in the day, pleading that at least one hour time should be allowed to her to see her father at hospital but the court rejected her plea. The court also extended till Oct 25 her judicial remand as well as judicial remand of her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhary Sugar mills case. On other hand, Punjab's Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that all the best possible resources were being utilized for the treatment of Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital. She said Nawaz Sharif had no danger of dengue and was being treated by the senior doctors. A senior doctor in Karachi was also asked to arrive in Lahore for special checkup of Nawaz Sharif, she added.

On Monday night, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's detention center after his platelets level sharply fell down. The PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB office and chanted slogans against it and the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Visit Doctor Maryam Aurangzeb All From Government Best Blood Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Iraqi Parliament Speaker to Pay Visit to Russia in ..

45 seconds ago

Shootout leaves nine dead in Mexico

46 seconds ago

Transport group imports reduced by 32.02 per cent ..

48 seconds ago

Infinix Hot 8 4+64GB with 5000mAh Battery Sold Out ..

13 minutes ago

China to host expanded Club World Cup in 2021

24 minutes ago

IBIs share in banking assets increased to 14.4%

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.