Maryam Nawaz sent back to Kot Lakhpat jail  

Maryam Nawaz, the party sources said, fell ill after meeting her father and was admitted to hospital for treatmen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was sent back to Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday morning despte that she was unwell and was admitted to Services Hospital, the PML-N leaders said.

According to the details, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb commented over the health of Maryam Nawaz saying that Maryam Nawaz was sent back to jail at 5 am depite that she was ill at that time and was admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday night, Maryam Nawaz also fell ill after meeting her ailing father. The hospital sources said that Maryam Nawaz was admitted to the hospital at 10:03pm in VVIP II of the Services Hospital.

The hospital administration offered her medical check-up after she met her father Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz accepted the offer and was admitted to the hospital. The doctors conducted her blood tests late night and her treatment was to begin in light of the tests' results, the sources said.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that Maryam was experiencing high blood pressure and her heart beat was not normal at the time when she was taken back to jail. She said Maryam was unwell and the doctors decided to admit her to the hospital. She said that Maryam's reports were not being provided to her children and her personal physician Dr. Khan. By taking Maryam backc to jail this way was another attempt to cause mental agony to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N deputy secretary general Advocate Ata Tarar said Maryam Nawaz not weell and her treatment was continued but despite that she was sent back to jail.

She said Maryam Nawaz should be admitted to the hospital till her treatment was completed. Talking about Nawaz Sharif's health, Ata Tarar said that the reports about Nawaz Sharif's health would be provided today. However, he said he did not know any report that Nawaz Sharif was being sent abroad for treatment.

According to the NAB sources, the Punjab government allowed request made by PML-N for Maryam Nawaz's meeting with her father at Services Hospital.

PML-N in its request to Punjab Home department said: " It is already in your knowledge that former three-time Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif is not well and was admitted to Services Hospital for treatment while her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif was going through a trial and was in jail owing to which she was unable to inquire after her ailing father. Therefore, it is requested that special permission be granted to her to visit her ailing father to inquire about his health,".

The Home department granted special permission to her to see her father at Services Hospital.

Maryam Nawaz made a request to accountability court when she was produced there earlier in the day, pleading that at least one hour time should be allowed to her to see her father at hospital but the court rejected her plea. The court also extended till Oct 25 her judicial remand as well as judicial remand of her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhary Sugar mills case. On other hand, Punjab's Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that all the best possible resources were being utilized for the treatment of Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital. She said Nawaz Sharif had no danger of dengue and was being treated by the senior doctors. A senior doctor in Karachi was also asked to arrive in Lahore for special checkup of Nawaz Sharif, she added.

On Monday night, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's detention center after his platelets level sharply fell down. The PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB office and chanted slogans against it and the government.