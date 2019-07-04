UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Sharif Approaches Lahore High Court For Permission To Meet Nawaz Twice A Week

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking directions for provincial authorities to allow her along with a physician to visit former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif twice a week in the jail

Maryam Nawaz submitted that her father was suffering from various ailments and he was lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail after being convicted by an accountability court.

She submitted that she alongwith Dr Muhammad Adnan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, had regularly been visiting Nawaz Sharif as per schedule given by jail authorities.

The petitioner submitted that she came to know through media that respondent provincial government had directed jail authorities for restricting visit schedule of Nawaz Sharif only to Thursdays and that too available for five blood relatives.

Maryam submitted that, in view of serious ailments , Nawaz Sharif required frequent visits of his personal physician so that his medicine could be adjusted. However, the jail authorities were not allowing Dr Adnan to meet Nawaz Sharif, she claimed.

She pleaded with the court to direct provincial authorities for allowing her along with Dr Muhammad Adnan Khan to visit former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif twice a week in the jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the single bench comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh will hear the petition on Friday.

