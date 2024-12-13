Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian Headquarter
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday visited Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter in Shenzhen longgang district
According to news release issued by Huawei, she was warmly welcomed by Huawei authorities.
She met Huawei’s Government Affairs Director Wang Chengdong to discuss various initiatives to make Lahore a modern digital city.
She also discussed with him issues relating to e-commerce, ecosystem and ICT infrastructure development, digitalization of health and education department.
Chief Minister was briefed in detail by Huawei President Wang Chengdong about Huawei's ongoing projects in Pakistan, especially in Punjab.
She took keen interest and discussed with him Huawei's projects in the health and education sectors. She apprised him of the Safe City projects in different cities of Punjab, and vowed to make Lahore Pakistan’s first modern smart city with the help of Huawei.
She invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan, especially in Punjab, and offered them full cooperation to set up Huawei office in Nawaz Sharif IT City.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also assured Huawei to set up Huawei office and after-sales service center across Punjab. She said,” The vision of Digital Punjab will be realized with the cooperation of Huawei.”
She added, ”We want to benefit from Huawei's expertise in telecommunication and digitalization.” She highlighted, “Punjab’s first full-fledged AI university will benefit from Huawei’s professional skills.”
Chief Minister said, “Huawei will assist in capacity building and IT research at Nawaz Sharif IT City.” She added, “We want to introduce Punjab’s youth to the latest digital technologies with Huawei’s assistance.” She underscored, “Huawei will also assist Punjab in ecosystem development.”
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Lahore’s first Safe City project was established in collaboration with Huawei.” She visited Huawei Technologies and saw its various sections.
