Maryam Nawaz shifted back to jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail after being discharged from the Services Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday.

Earlier, Punjab government on Wednesday allowed Maryam Nawaz to meet her ailing father Nawaz Sharif in Services Hospital.

She was also admitted to the hospital when her health condition deteriorated.

Sources said Maryam Nawaz was admitted in the same ward where Nawaz Sharif was admitted. She was shifted to a room adjacent to the room of Nawaz at the Services Hospital.