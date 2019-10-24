Maryam Nawaz shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail after being discharged from the Services Hospital in the wee hours of Thursda

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail after being discharged from the Services Hospital in the wee hours of Thursda.Condemning the move, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam was sent back to the jail at 5am, adding that the PML-N vice president was unwell at the time when she was sent to Kot Lakhpat jail.Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab government allowed Maryam Nawaz to meet her ailing father Nawaz Sharif in Services Hospital.

She was also admitted to the hospital when her condition deteriorated.Reports said Maryam Nawaz was admitted in the same ward where Nawaz is admitted. She was shifted to a room adjacent to the room of Nawaz at the Services Hospital.Aurangzeb said, Maryam was experiencing high blood pressure and her heart rate was not normal at the time when she was returned to jail.

She said that doctors had decided to admit the PML-N vice president in the hospital after conducting tests, adding that Maryam has not been feeling well for a few days.Additionally, Aurangzeb alleged that Maryam's medical reports were not being provided to her children and her personal physician Dr Khan.

She said that taking Maryam to jail in this way was another attempt to bring mental agony to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.Additionally, PML-N deputy secretary general Advocate Ata Tarar said Maryam was not well and her treatment was ongoing.

"It is cruelty to send her back to jail without completing [her] treatment," he said, adding that Maryam should be admitted in the hospital till her treatment is completed.