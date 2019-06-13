Maryam Nawaz should tell about corruption of Bao Jee instead of taunting: Spokesperson CM Punjab

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill has said Maryam Nawaz should tell about the details of corruption of Bao Jee instead of taunting

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Chief Minister (CM) Punjab spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill has said Maryam Nawaz should tell about the details of corruption of Bao Jee instead of taunting.He said this while reacting to Maryam Nawaz address to a public meeting at Zafarwal.He said the announcement regarding constitution of Ehtesab Commission has unnerved gang of thieves.

Maryam Safdar should call her absconding brothers from London to Pakistan.He said where the loan amounting to Rs 24000 billion which was obtained during last 10 years has been spent.

They will have to render account of even every penny of loan.

They will have to render account of construction of hundreds acres sprawling Raiwind palace by devouring commission money. politics should not be done in the name of revered judges of Supreme Court.He said " if Imran Khan has not done any business then Maryam Nawaz should tell she has remained CEO in what microsoft.

It is for her kind information that Imran Khan was a professional cricketer who did not only play for Pakistan but he also played county cricket abroad.