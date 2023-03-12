UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Slams Imran's Politicking For 'political Gains'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2023 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lashed out at former Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement of taking out a rally in Lahore, saying the PTI chief was only interested in politicking for the "political gains".

In a series of tweets, she criticized Imran's actions by saying that PTI was allegedly "using dead bodies for their political gains". She stated that those who relied on such tactics was because they knew that all their other strategies had failed and they were destined to be defeated.

