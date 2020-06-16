Maryam Nawaz starts apolitical account of Instagram

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz says her Instagram account previously was handled by her social media team but now she will use it personally and will keep it away from politics.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz started using apolitical Instagram account here on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the politician said that initially her account was handled by her team but now she would personally run it.

She wrote: “ Hello beautiful people, Hope you guys are well-protected and taking necessary precautions.

Previously managed by my team, this account shall now be operated by me personally. I wish to keep it apolitical as possible, So you and I can have more human moments. For my views related to politics, I will keep using my Twitter handle,”.

The same information was shared by Maryam on her Twitter account that she was going to use apolitical instagram account.