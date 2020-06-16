UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maryam Nawaz Starts Apolitical Account Of Instagram

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 06:32 PM

Maryam Nawaz starts apolitical account of Instagram

Maryam Nawaz says her Instagram account previously was handled by her social media team but now she will use it personally and will keep it away from politics.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz started using apolitical Instagram account here on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the politician said that initially her account was handled by her team but now she would personally run it.

She wrote: “ Hello beautiful people, Hope you guys are well-protected and taking necessary precautions.

Previously managed by my team, this account shall now be operated by me personally. I wish to keep it apolitical as possible, So you and I can have more human moments. For my views related to politics, I will keep using my Twitter handle,”.

The same information was shared by Maryam on her Twitter account that she was going to use apolitical instagram account.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Same Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE, UK discuss cultural ties

5 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on successfu ..

5 minutes ago

Video showing robbers returning valuables to deliv ..

13 minutes ago

Non-oil trade exchange between UAE, Australia tota ..

20 minutes ago

Realme First Flash Sale on saamaan.pk Sold Out wit ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Netherlands boost cultural ties

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.