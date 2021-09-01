UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Terms Govt's Performance As "destructive"

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:35 PM

Maryam Nawaz terms govt's performance as "destructive"

The PML-N leader has ruled out the possibility of reconciliation with the ruling PTI.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz came down hard upon the incumbent PTI government, describing its past three-year performance as "nothing short of destruction".

The PML-N leader ruled out the possibility of reconciliation with the ruling PTI.

She expressed these words while talking to the reporters after her appearance before the court in the Avenfield reference case, the PML-N leader said reconciliation was out of the question.

Maryam Nawaz said, "One should not even hold talks with these people [government]," she said, pointing out that except for the PTI, all political parties should unite and think about the welfare of Pakistan.

She stated that Media Regulatory Authority was being established because the government wanted to create hurdles in the way of the media as well as the Opposition.

She also said that the bill was a continuation of the incumbent government's policies aimed at censoring the media.

Maryam said Opposition parties should concentrate on how the government is employing efforts to rig the upcoming elections. She said the government was exacting political revenge in the name of accountability.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif's return, Maryam said:"Circumstances have changed a lot. Very soon, you will see a lot of things change. Nawaz Sharif will return to the country when it is necessary for him to do so."

The court had earlier put off further hearing of the Avenfield Reference against the PML-N vice president and her husband till September 8.

A large number of PTI workers were present there on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz September Media All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integra ..

Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Integrated Office in Somalia hold dis ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs ..

Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs Passenger Guide

43 minutes ago
 New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz A ..

New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz Ahmed and Sohaib Maqsood

45 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two vet ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two veteran actresses of the Pakistan ..

55 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

58 minutes ago
 Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.