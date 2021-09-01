(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N leader has ruled out the possibility of reconciliation with the ruling PTI.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz came down hard upon the incumbent PTI government, describing its past three-year performance as "nothing short of destruction".

She expressed these words while talking to the reporters after her appearance before the court in the Avenfield reference case, the PML-N leader said reconciliation was out of the question.

Maryam Nawaz said, "One should not even hold talks with these people [government]," she said, pointing out that except for the PTI, all political parties should unite and think about the welfare of Pakistan.

She stated that Media Regulatory Authority was being established because the government wanted to create hurdles in the way of the media as well as the Opposition.

She also said that the bill was a continuation of the incumbent government's policies aimed at censoring the media.

Maryam said Opposition parties should concentrate on how the government is employing efforts to rig the upcoming elections. She said the government was exacting political revenge in the name of accountability.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif's return, Maryam said:"Circumstances have changed a lot. Very soon, you will see a lot of things change. Nawaz Sharif will return to the country when it is necessary for him to do so."

The court had earlier put off further hearing of the Avenfield Reference against the PML-N vice president and her husband till September 8.

A large number of PTI workers were present there on the occasion.