Maryam Nawaz tests negative for Covid-19

Gilgit-Baltistan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tested negative for Covid-19, the reports said on Monday.

She was tested negative after her husband Captain (retired) Farooq Awan tested positive for Covid-19.

At this moment, Maryam Nawaz is in Gilgit-Baltistan and is busy in running electiion campaigns for upcoming elections of the state.

Just an hour ago, she was quite happy over huge crowd in Yasin square of Gilgit-Baltistan.

All the opposition parties are bracing up for upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan scheduled for Nov 15.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the valley had promised to make Gilgit-Baltistan as a province, Bilawal had said he would build educational institutions and health centres like other parts of the country but no "different statement" or "offer" was made by Maryam Nawaz during her tour to the state.