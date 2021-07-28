Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

Marriyam Aurangzeb says that Maryam Nawaz has quarantined herself at home after contracting virus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2021) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tested positive for coronavirus, PML-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz, she said, had quarantined herself at home. She contracted Coronavirus after long tour of Azad Jammu and Kashmir where she ran election campaign.

The messages of her well-being and recovery from the virus started pouring in at social media.

PML-N stood at the third position in AJK elections. However, PML-N alleged that the PTI won AJK election through rigging.

The positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 7.8%. At least 4,119 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, along with 44 deaths.