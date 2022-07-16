Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N Vice President has informed her followers through a tweet that she has fallen sick.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz informed the followers that she tested positive for COVID-19.

She fell sick at the moment when the by-elections are going to take place on Sunday (tomorrow).

Earlier, she ran campaign for the by-elections and addressed the huge gatherings in Lahore and other cities.