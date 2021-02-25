UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Thanks Daska People For Getting Daska’s Mandate Back In NA-75

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:57 PM

Maryam Nawaz thanks Daska people for getting Daska’s mandate back in NA-75

The PML-N Vice-President has called Imran Khan as the voters’ thief, saying that ECP decision is a decree against him about his fake truthfulness and honesty.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that she was thankful to God as Daska people got their mandate back.

Maryam Nawaz said that a decree of stealing votes against the fake truthful and honest. She said Imran Khan appeared as the vote thief and also as the abductor.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that narrative of her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was echoing all corners of the country. She also thanked the people of Daska as they not only honored the vote but also protected the vote from being stolen.

These were the people of Daska who took the voters’ thieves into custody and brought them to justice.

Maryam Nawaz also visited Daska and ran campaign of her party leaders. She was optimistic that her party would win the election.

The statement of Maryam Nawaz came in response to ECP’s decision regarding re-election in NA-75.

The ECP declared previous by-election as null and void and ordered re-election in the constituency on March 18.

