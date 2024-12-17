Maryam Nawaz the only CM to receive Head of State protocol in China: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Maryam Nawaz is the only Chief Minister in Pakistan’s history who received Head of State protocol in China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Maryam Nawaz is the only Chief Minister in Pakistan’s history who received Head of State protocol in China.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR, here on Tuesday, she said that some people spent their entire tenure waiting for a phone call, adding that CM Maryam Nawaz was on an official visit to China from December 8 to 15. During her visit, she toured four cities in China and held several meetings, she informed and emphasized that the governance system of China placed significant importance on PML-N as a party.

Azma Bukhari pointed out that after China’s President Xi Jinping, the Vice Chairman holds the highest position. The Vice Chairman had scheduled a 30-minute meeting with Maryam Nawaz, but she was given an hour.

She also mentioned the Chief Minister’s visit to a company that manufactures agricultural equipment, noting that China’s tractors are robotic. Soon, Pakistani farmers would have access to advanced equipment used globally. The Chief Minister has invited China to collaborate on transportation in Punjab, with plans to purchase around 700 electric buses.

The first fleet of these buses is expected to arrive in Lahore soon.

The minister added that a five-year plan has been developed to transition all transportation to electric vehicles. Additionally, the Chief Minister has approved a Chinese company, Jinko, to establish a solar plant in Punjab. Over 60 companies have expressed interest in investing in the province, with some projects valued at $500 million.

Regarding security concerns, the minister said that the Chief Minister has promised to ensure the safety of Chinese investors. Chinese companies will soon begin operations in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz has also planned to make Lahore a modern smart city, which would soon be one of the most advanced cities globally.

Azma Bukhari said that charging stations for electric bikes would soon be set up in Lahore for students, adding that Maryam Nawaz is bringing cutting-edge cancer treatment technology from China, and the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital would feature 1,000 beds. The Chief Minister has committed to transforming Punjab into the most modern province, she added.