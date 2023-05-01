UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz To Address Convention On Monday: Info Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Maryam Nawaz to address convention on Monday: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz would address a convention on May 1 being observed as International Labour Day across the world.

The minister, in a tweet, said the convention would be held at the PML-N's Headquarters located at 180-H Model Town, Lahore.

She said future measures for protecting and promoting labourers' rights would come under discussion.

