UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz To Address Party's Organizational Convention In Sahiwal Today: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Maryam Nawaz to address party's organizational convention in Sahiwal today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the Senior Vice President of the party Maryam Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Sahiwal on a two-day visit.

In a statement, she said that Maryam Nawaz would chair and also address the party's organizational convention and meeting during her two-day visit to the city.

Local presidents and general secretaries of the party, she said, would attend the meeting, aimed at reviewing the party's organizational structure and performance.

Maryam Nawaz will also meet the party's social media team, women and youth wing officials, Marriyum said.

It is worth mentioning that Maryam Nawaz had started the party's nationwide organizational tours on February 1.

She has so far visited Bahawalpur, Multan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Abbottabad Social Media Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Tours Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur February Women Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

13 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

13 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

14 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.