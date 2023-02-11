UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz To Address PML-N Organizational Convention In Islamabad Today: Marriyum

February 11, 2023

Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N organizational convention in Islamabad today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the organizational convention of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would be held here today.

Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of PML-N Maryam Nawaz would address the organizational convention, she said in a statement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the officials related to the organizational structure of the party would attend the convention.

She said the organizational meeting of the party will also be held in Islamabad tomorrow.

The party's organizational structure and performance will be reviewed in the meeting, Marriyum said who is also the spokesperson of the PML(N).

In the meeting, there would be consultations regarding organizational matters of the party and suggestions would be received in this connection, she said.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had visited Bahawalpur Division and Abbottabad and chaired the organizational meetings.

