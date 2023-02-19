UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz To Address PML-N Organizational Convention Today: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N organizational convention today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that the organizational convention of the party would be held in Rawalpindi today.

"Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address the organizational convention," Marriyum, who is also the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said in a statement.

"The organizational meeting of the party will be held tomorrow, and chaired by Maryam Nawaz", she added.

She said that the meeting would review the organizational structure of the PML-N in Rawalpindi division. "Sessions related to women, youth wing, and social media will also be held separately," she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz began the nationwide organizational tours of the party on February 1.

She has so far visited Bahawalpur Division, Multan Division, Abbottabad, and Islamabad where she addressed the party's organizational conventions and chaired meetings.

