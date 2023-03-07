UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz To Address PML-N Organizational Convention In Sheikhupura Today: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Sheikhupura today on a one-day organizational visit.

She said Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to address the organizational convention.

