UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz To Address PML-N Organizational Convention In Faisalabad Today: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N organizational convention in Faisalabad today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party Maryam Nawaz will arrive today in Faisalabad on a two-day organizational visit.

Maryam Nawaz will address the organizational convention in Faisalabad today, she said in a statement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, also Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said that PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan will also accompany Maryam Nawaz.

She said that the organizational meeting of the party will be held in Faisalabad tomorrow which would be attended by local presidents and general secretaries of the party.

The organizational structure and performance of the party will be reviewed in the meeting, she said.

During the visit, she said, Maryam Nawaz will also meet the PML-N social media, women and youth wing members.

Maryam Nawaz had started nationwide organizational tours from February 1 and so far visited Bahawalpur, Multan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal Divisions and Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Abbottabad Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Rana SanaUllah Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Tours Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur February Women Muslim From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

23 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

3 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

3 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

3 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.