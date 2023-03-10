Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N organizational convention in Faisalabad today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party Maryam Nawaz will arrive today in Faisalabad on a two-day organizational visit.

Maryam Nawaz will address the organizational convention in Faisalabad today, she said in a statement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, also Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said that PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan will also accompany Maryam Nawaz.

She said that the organizational meeting of the party will be held in Faisalabad tomorrow which would be attended by local presidents and general secretaries of the party.

The organizational structure and performance of the party will be reviewed in the meeting, she said.

During the visit, she said, Maryam Nawaz will also meet the PML-N social media, women and youth wing members.

Maryam Nawaz had started nationwide organizational tours from February 1 and so far visited Bahawalpur, Multan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal Divisions and Islamabad.