Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N Youth Convention in Shujaabad today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Shujaabad today(Sunday).

In a statement issued here, she said that Maryam Nawaz will address PML-N Youth Convention in Shujaabad.

She said that some political personalities of the area will announce joining PML-N on the occasion.

Maryam Nawaz would also chair meetings of party office bearers, social media and women's wing.

The minister said that the PML-N would be mobilized further in all parts of South Punjab including Shujaabad, Multan and Bahawalpur.