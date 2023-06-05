Maryam Nawaz to address rally in Bagh, AJK today: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz would visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir today.

In a tweet, she said that Maryam Nawaz would address a large rally of PML-N in Bagh in connection with the election campaign of party candidate Mushtaq Minhas.

The minister said, "Maryam will announce the party's vision of progress in AJK and express solidarity with the brave people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir."