Maryam Nawaz to address two public meetings today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursdaythat Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif would address two public meetings today.

In a tweet, she said that in connection with the election campaign, Maryam Nawaz will address a rally in Kalar Syedan, Rawalpindi at 4.00 pm and in Khushab at 8.00 pm.