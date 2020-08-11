UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz To Appear Before NAB Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:27 AM

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

PML-N workers will accompany Maryam Nawaz during her journey from Jati Umra to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at Thokhar Niaz Baig.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today (Tuesday).

The PML-N workers will also accompany her during her journey to NAB from her home in Jati Umrah. The party leadership held consultation and decided that Maryam Nawaz should appear before the NAB and present her position.

The party workers have been directed to reach Jati Umrah at 9: 30 am from where they will accompany their leader Maryam Nawaz. She is due before anti-graft body to explain her position about illegal transfer of 200 acres of land in Raiwind.

The property was transferred in the name of Maryam Nawaz in 2014 whereas 100 kanals each were transferred to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and erstwhile Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif – father and uncle of Maryam.

It may be mentioned here that the rules and regulations of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) were ignored while transferring the lands. The property was declared as green land to stop construction around the Sharif family’s terrain.

