Maryam Nawaz to chair organizational meetings of PML-N Rawalpindi today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Marriyam Aurangzeb said on Monday that organizational meetings of different wings of PML (N) Rawalpindi will be held today.

Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party, Maryam Nawaz will preside over the meetings, she said in a statement.

Marriyam Aurangzeb, also Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said that PML-N Rawalpindi organization, women, and social media will have separate meetings.

The organizational structure and performance of the party in Rawalpindi will be reviewed in the meeting, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said consultations on making the women and social media wings of the party more active would also be held.