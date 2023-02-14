Maryam Nawaz to chair PML-N young leaders meeting in Lahore today: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that a meeting of the party's young leaders from across the Punjab will be held today in Model Town, Lahore.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is also minister for information and broadcasting, said that the party's Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz would preside over the meeting.

She said the organizational structure of youth will be reviewed in the meeting.

Proposals related to youth development, employment, and business will be considered, she said adding that the role of youth in social media and performance at the party level would also be considered.

Maryam Nawaz would express her views on the party's youth development policy, she added.

The PML-N spokesperson said in the organizational meeting suggestions would be taken on the preparation of the youth charter and there would be consultation on the future strategy.