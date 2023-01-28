Maryam Nawaz to land in Lahore from Dubai today

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N Lahore Chapter President Saiful Malook Khokhar says that thousands of party workers will be there at the Lahore airport to welcome their leader.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz, will land in Lahore from Dubai today (on Saturday).

The latest reports said that Maryam Nawaz will land in Lahore at 3pm by PIA flight 264 from Dubai after three and a half months time in London.

Maryam Nawaz had departed from London on Thursday and spent a day in Dubai after farewell from Avenfield by her father Nawaz Sharif and party members.

On other hand, the PML-N leaders are excited to welcome their leader Maryam Nawaz at Islamabad airport.

According to the plan, Maryam would speak to the PML-N supporters at a container before departing for Jati Umra. However, there will not be any rally. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb would join Maryam Nawaz on her way from Dubai to Lahore.

The PML-N leaders said that it would be rehearsal of welcome reception for Nawaz Sharif.