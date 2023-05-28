Maryam Nawaz to lead ceremony to express gratitude on Youm-e-Takbir: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that a ceremony to express gratitude on the completion of 25 years of Youm-e-Takbir would be held in the evening at Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

In a tweet, she said, "Under the leadership of the Senior Vice President (VP) and Chief Organizer (CO) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the people will celebrate this great and historic day of invincibility of the country's defense and independence."