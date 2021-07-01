Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from next week

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Vice-President will visit AJK from July 8 to July 19 and will address numerous public gatherings in different parts of the valley.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will visitu Azad Jammu and Kashmir from next week.

She will tour from July 8 to July 19.

Maryam Nawaz is visiting AJK to lead the party’s election campaign for upcoming elections.

She will address the first public gathering at Muzaffarabad on July 8 followed by two gatherings at Neelum Valley on July 9 and 10.

The next venue of PML-N’s public gathering is Hatyan where she will deliver a speech on July 11 followed by another one at Kotli on July 13.

On July 14, she will be speaking at Rawalakot and Hajeera followed by one speech at Palandri and another at Baloch on the following day, July 15th.

Maryam will address public gatherings at Mirpur and Bhimber on July 17th.

PML-N Azad Kashmir Election Committee has started making preparations in this regard.