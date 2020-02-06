Maryam Nawaz to leave for London after plea bargain: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Maryam Nawaz could leave the country to visit her ailing father in London after plea bargain with the department concerned.

Sharif family had been facing cases on corruption charges and they should simply return the looted money to this country for enjoying relief from the cases, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

Granting permission to Nawaz Sharif and other family members on pretext to medical facility or visit ailing father, was damaging the narrative of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders who came into power with slogans to carry forward accountability process against corrupt elements, he stated.

There must be an equilibrium in implementing laws and no one was above the law in the country, the minister stated.

In reply to a question about hoarding of wheat and other essential commodities, he said no one from PTI was involved in maneuvering the system.

Controlling the prices of daily use products, he said was the responsibility of the concerned department.