Maryam Nawaz To Reach GB For Election Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will reach Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Thursday for a 7-day visit to lead the election campaign in the GB polls.

She will address first public gathering at Ghuwari on the same day.

She will reach Skardu on November 5 (today) and address public rallies in Skardu and Dambudas on November 6 and 7 respectively. Maryam Nawaz will also lead a rally from Shigar to Skardu on November 6.

She will address public rallies in Gohgoch, Astore and Chilas on November 8, 10 and 11 respectively.

More Stories From Pakistan

