Maryam Nawaz to return home on Saturday evening: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz would leave London on January 26 and reach Lahore on January 28, Saturday night at 8 pm.

In a tweet, the minister said that with the prayers of the people, Maryam Nawaz Sharif was returning home after recovering from surgery.

The minister thanked the people of Pakistan for their prayers and good wishes.