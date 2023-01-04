Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan in 3rd week of January : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would return to the country in "third week of January"

On her return, Maryam Nawaz would assume her new responsibilities as "Chief Organizer" of the party, the minister said in a tweet.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N vice president departed for Geneva today from London for her surgery. "Quaid PML-N Nawaz Sharif is accompanying her," she added.

