Maryam Nawaz to sue all those who ran news against Junaid Safdar in the UK    

, ,

(@fidahassanain)

Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz, has also said that he will take legal action against all those who ran these news against him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz reacted after explosive revelations came featuring several Names of PTI ministers, opposition members and the name of Junaid Safdar in Pandora leaks.

Maryam Nawaz said that they would sue if the tv channels that ran the news does not apologize immediately. She also said that they would sue in the UK if any desk aired the same news there.

Junaid himself issued a statement saying: "I will take legal action against news channels which said I have offshore companies. I have instructed my lawyers already. I don’t have any offshore company, I am a student and only have one bank account,".

Fakhar Durani who along with Umar Cheema took part in the Pandora papers investigation from Pakistan had said earlier that they did not come across Junaid Safdar's name during their investigation.

Durani said,"We checked the names of each member of the Sharif family,".

Pakistan Television reported the Pandora Papers leaks which said that Junaid Safdar's name was included in the leaks.

Zeeshan Malik who runs the social media of Sharif family strongly critiiczed the state TV for running this news.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill shared that tweet and put a question that was it possible that there was an investigation of theft etc and Maryam baji was left behind? Never, ever!".

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also made the same statement on Twitter, saying that he had heard of Junaid Safdar's companies. Taking to Twitter, he also wrote that after news of an offshore company being named under Ali Dar, the son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif, was revealed, the latest information is that there are five offshore companies in the name of Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz. "How much money does this family need?" Chauhdry asked in his tweet.