Maryam Nawaz to visit Faisalabad on 10th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will visit Faisalabad on March 10 (Friday).

This was stated by PML-N central leader Rana Ahmad Sheharyar flanked by former provincial minister Khalil Tahir Sindhu while talking to the media during a meeting of PML-N Minority Wing here on Saturday.

He said that Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to address a public meeting in Faisalabad on March 10 and in this connection various committees had been constituted.

He said Faisalabad was a citadel of the PML-N and its inhabitants would surely welcome their leader warmly.

PML-N City Faisalabad President Mian Irfan Mannan, City General Secretary Mian MuhammadAjmal and others were also present.