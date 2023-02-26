UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz To Visit Sindh Soon: PML-N Sindh President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Maryam Nawaz to visit Sindh soon: PML-N Sindh president

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh President Syed Shah Mohammad Shah said the PML-N believes in democracy and the party's chief organizer Maryam Nawaz will soon visit Sindh to mobilize party workers.

He said this during his meeting with Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palejo on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by QAT spokesman Ashraf Palejo, both leaders discussed the political situation in Sindh and other issues of the province including the digital census.

Syed Shah Muhammad Shah said Imran Khan's "Jail Bharo Tehreek" had failed and now Nawaz Sharif can save the country.

QAT chief Ayaz Latif Palejo said the PML-N and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif need to focus on the problems of Sindh as injustices are being done to the people of the province.

There are millions of illegal immigrants living in the major cities of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, and they must be sent back to their countries, Palejo demanded.

