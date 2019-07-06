Maryam Nawaz tried to make political narrative out of leaked video: Shahzad Akbar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Saturday said Maryam Nawaz had tried to make a political narrative out of the leaked video during her press conference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said court was the proper forum for presenting the video, not the media.

He said questions were raised about the character of an honorable judge, adding forensic audit of the video should be done.