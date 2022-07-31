Maryam Nawaz Urges Withdrawal Of Fixed Tax On Commercial Power Bills
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday urged the withdrawal of fixed sales tax on commercial power bills.
Tagging Finance Minister Miftah Ismael in a tweet, she wrote that the trader community was perturbed and complaining about heavy tax imposed on their power bills.
She hoped that Finance Minister Miftah Ismael would find a solution to the problem.