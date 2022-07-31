Maryam Nawaz urges withdrawal of fixed tax on commercial power bills

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday urged the withdrawal of fixed sales tax on commercial power bills.

Tagging Finance Minister Miftah Ismael in a tweet, she wrote that the trader community was perturbed and complaining about heavy tax imposed on their power bills.

She hoped that Finance Minister Miftah Ismael would find a solution to the problem.