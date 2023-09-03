Maryam Nawaz, US envoy explore areas of cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, in a meeting with (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, discussed the importance of cooperation in various areas, including trade, the economy, security, peace, and regional stability.

At Maryam's residence in Murree, the meeting centered around a discussion on the significance of the long-standing and historic bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to X former Twitter post, Ms. Sharif conveyed her gratitude to Ambassador Blome for his dedicated efforts on behalf of the United States during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating floods that occurred last year.