Maryam Nawaz Visits China Communist Party Office
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the International Department
of the Communist Party of China in Beijing and met its Minister Liu Jianchao.
Role of Communist Party of China is crucial in promoting Pak-China ties,” said
Chief Minister, adding that Pak-China friendship is as strong and tested as steel.
According to news release issued here on Tuesday, she highlighted,”Pakistan-China
strategic partnership is a lasting relationship unaffected by ups and downs of regional
and international politics.”
Maryam Nawaz said that growing people-to-people contacts and bilateral cultural
relations were the enduring legacies of the Silk Road.” She added,”We will take
sustainable measures to promote the cultural ties between China and Punjab.
”
She underscored: "To nurture the legacy of Pak-China relations, focus must be
on the young generation while increasing public contacts are playing an important
role in the formation of China-Pakistan community.”
She said: "We want to benefit from China’s experiences in local governance and
rural development adding that China’s cooperation in youth empowerment, capacity
building and vocational training will be appreciated".
The Chief Minister appreciated the visionary leadership of Communist Party of China,
and said: ”China’s wise leadership has guided it to emerge as a global power.”
Mr Liu Jianzhou thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her visit.
She also thanked Minister Liu Jianzhou for his warm welcome and wonderful
hospitality.
