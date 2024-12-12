Maryam Nawaz Visits Chinese Educational Centers
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Shanghai Experimental School (SES)
and Chinese academy of Sciences and called on Jiading District Director of Education
Guan Wenji and President of Chinese Academy of Sciences Xia Hongmei for a briefing
on China's education system.
According to a media release issued here on Thursday, she was briefed that SES was
established to impart free education in artificial intelligence to young students aged 12-15
hailing from Shanghai and surrounding areas.
The CM visited different departments and classrooms of the school and observed various
modern methods of teaching children latest trends and techniques of Artificial Intelligence.
She Inspected AI creations of the school students, and inquired them and the expert teacher
of the school about Artificial Intelligence. She also inquired about the school's budget,
curriculum and teaching methods.
