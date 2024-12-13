Maryam Nawaz Visits Huawei Hqs In China
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarters in Shenzhen Longgang district, where she was warmly welcomed by Huawei authorities
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Huawei Technologies's Bantian headquarters in Shenzhen Longgang district, where she was warmly welcomed by Huawei authorities.
According to a media release here, she met with Huawei’s Government Affairs Director Mr. Wang Chengdong to discuss various initiatives to make Lahore a modern digital city. She also discussed with him issues relating to e-commerce, ecosystem and ICT infrastructure development, digitalization of health and education departments.
The CM was briefed in detail by Huawei President Wang Chengdong about Huawei's ongoing projects in Pakistan, especially in Punjab. She took keen interest and discussed with him Huawei's projects in the health and education sectors. She apprised him of the Safe City projects in different cities of Punjab, and vowed to make Lahore Pakistan’s first modern smart city with the help of Huawei. She invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan, especially in Punjab, and offered them full cooperation to set up an office in Nawaz Sharif IT City.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif also offered Huawei to set up Huawei office and after-sales service center across Punjab. She said,” The vision of digital Punjab will be realized with the cooperation of Huawei. We want to benefit from Huawei's expertise in telecommunication and digitalization. Punjab’s first full-fledged AI university will benefit from Huawei’s professional skills.”
The Chief Minister said, “Huawei will assist in capacity building and IT research at Nawaz Sharif IT City. We want to introduce Punjab’s youth to the latest digital technologies with Huawei’s assistance. Huawei will also assist Punjab in ecosystem development.”
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Lahore’s first Safe City project was established in collaboration with Huawei.” She visited Huawei Technologies and saw its various sections.
