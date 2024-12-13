Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Visits Huawei Hqs In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Maryam Nawaz visits Huawei hqs in China

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarters in Shenzhen Longgang district, where she was warmly welcomed by Huawei authorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarters in Shenzhen Longgang district, where she was warmly welcomed by Huawei authorities.

According to a media release here, she met with Huawei’s Government Affairs Director Mr. Wang Chengdong to discuss various initiatives to make Lahore a modern digital city. She also discussed with him issues relating to e-commerce, ecosystem and ICT infrastructure development, digitalization of health and education departments.

The CM was briefed in detail by Huawei President Wang Chengdong about Huawei's ongoing projects in Pakistan, especially in Punjab. She took keen interest and discussed with him Huawei's projects in the health and education sectors. She apprised him of the Safe City projects in different cities of Punjab, and vowed to make Lahore Pakistan’s first modern smart city with the help of Huawei. She invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan, especially in Punjab, and offered them full cooperation to set up an office in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also offered Huawei to set up Huawei office and after-sales service center across Punjab. She said,” The vision of digital Punjab will be realized with the cooperation of Huawei. We want to benefit from Huawei's expertise in telecommunication and digitalization. Punjab’s first full-fledged AI university will benefit from Huawei’s professional skills.”

The Chief Minister said, “Huawei will assist in capacity building and IT research at Nawaz Sharif IT City. We want to introduce Punjab’s youth to the latest digital technologies with Huawei’s assistance. Huawei will also assist Punjab in ecosystem development.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Lahore’s first Safe City project was established in collaboration with Huawei.” She visited Huawei Technologies and saw its various sections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab Shenzhen Media From Government Huawei

Recent Stories

Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks ..

Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks deal with Bank of Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Unveiling ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincia ..

Unveiling ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games' Trophy held

8 minutes ago
 Six arrested; drugs, weapons seized

Six arrested; drugs, weapons seized

8 minutes ago
 Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic par ..

Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic partnerships on Shanghai visit

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emph ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasizes role of PHC in advancin ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Na ..

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture At ..

8 minutes ago
30-member delegation from Nowshera college witness ..

30-member delegation from Nowshera college witnesses Senate proceedings

8 minutes ago
 KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi ..

KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi Marathon scheduled on Jan 05, ..

14 minutes ago
 1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approve ..

1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood

14 minutes ago
 Additional IGP visits under-construction model pol ..

Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations

14 minutes ago
 Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality ..

Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality in Islamabad

13 minutes ago
 Economic stability crucial for improving living st ..

Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan