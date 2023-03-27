UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Warns Of Consequences For Aiding Imran Khan's "nefarious Activities"

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Maryam Nawaz warns of consequences for aiding Imran Khan's "nefarious activities"

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of engaging in "nefarious activities" and warned those who aid him that they will face the consequences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of engaging in "nefarious activities" and warned those who aid him that they will face the consequences.

In a series of tweets, Maryam Nawaz called out individuals who have facilitated Khan's actions, claiming they are supporting a foreign agent whose aim is to create chaos and trouble in Pakistan, thereby hindering the country's progress.

Nawaz also expressed concern about the state of Pakistan's political climate, pointing out the presence of a double standard system that allows a select few individuals to make decisions that facilitate Khan's political agenda. She emphasized the dangerous implications of such a system and called for corrective measures to address the issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress

Recent Stories

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

13 minutes ago
 European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illega ..

European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illegal $430Mln Loan to Alitalia in ..

15 minutes ago
 IK address from container childish act, says Dr Fa ..

IK address from container childish act, says Dr Faiza

15 minutes ago
 Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christia ..

Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christian School Shooting - Nashville ..

8 minutes ago
 German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leo ..

German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leopard 2 A6 Tanks to Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonia ..

Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonian Foreign Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.