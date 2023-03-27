Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of engaging in "nefarious activities" and warned those who aid him that they will face the consequences

In a series of tweets, Maryam Nawaz called out individuals who have facilitated Khan's actions, claiming they are supporting a foreign agent whose aim is to create chaos and trouble in Pakistan, thereby hindering the country's progress.

Nawaz also expressed concern about the state of Pakistan's political climate, pointing out the presence of a double standard system that allows a select few individuals to make decisions that facilitate Khan's political agenda. She emphasized the dangerous implications of such a system and called for corrective measures to address the issue.