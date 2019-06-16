Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, watch video

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

A video of Bilawal’s arrival in Jati Umra has surfaced where Maryam Nawaz along with her husband Captain (r) Safdar and other party leaders are seeing giving him a warm welcome.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Jati Umra, Lahore to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

As Bilawal reached Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz welcomed him.

A video of Bilawal’s arrival in Jati Umra has surfaced where Maryam Nawaz along with her husband Captain (r) Safdar and other party leaders are seeing giving him a warm welcome.

Watch here:

Maryam and Bilawal met in the Jati Umra palace on Sunday.

Both the parties discussed country’s ongoing political situation and the opposition’s future strategy in the meeting.

PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and other politicians accompanied Bilawal Bhutto.

On the other hand, PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurganzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervez Rashid and Rana Sanaullah along with other party leaders were present in Jati Umra.

Maryam Nawaz had telephoned Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday to invite him for lunch. Bilawal had accepted Maryam’s invitation.