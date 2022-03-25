UrduPoint.com

Maryam, Nawaz Will Not Contest Elections Due To Court Cases: Babar Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Maryam, Nawaz will not contest elections due to court cases: Babar Awan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan on Friday said that Maryam Safdar and Nawaz Sharif could not contest any elections due to court cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan on Friday said that Maryam Safdar and Nawaz Sharif could not contest any elections due to court cases. The politics of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had buried in this country, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Opposition parties didn't have any agenda to show and impress public, he said. He further stated that people are fed up from the politics of opposition leaders. Commenting on no-confidence move, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would surprise the Opposition benches on March 27 and 28. He said the PTI government is confident to win the no-confidence move.

Babar Awan said all the allied party members are united with Prime Minister Imran Khan and no one is moving anywhere, he added. In reply to a question about closing roads by opposition, he said, we are going to file contempt of the court application against the opposition leaders for planning to block roads. He reminded the court orders that no one is allowed to block roads for public meeting.

The Advisor said the opposition would observe a huge gathering called by PTI leader in the Federal capital on March 27. He made it clear that Prime Minister would not only complete five years but also win next general elections with thumping majority.

