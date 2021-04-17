UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Will Visit Karachi On April 24 To Resume Political Activities

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:53 PM

Maryam Nawaz will visit Karachi on April 24 to resume political activities

The PML-N Vice-President will hold consultation with the party leaders in Karachi regarding NA-249 by-election which will be held on April 29.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz would visit Karachi on April 24 in a bid to resume her political activities, the sources said on Saturday.

The PML-N Vice-President would hold consultation with the party leaders in Karachi regarding NA-249 by-election which would be held on April 29.

Last month, she contracted fever and abandoned all her political activities. She underwent Coronavirus test which turned negative. The doctors had advised her ret after she attended a LHC hearing despite that she was not well.

