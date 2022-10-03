Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

(@Abdulla99267510)

The LHC full bench has ordered the authorities concerned to return the passport to Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022/ The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to return the withheld passport of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz.

A three-member bench of the LHC headed by Chief Justice, Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the plea. Maryam Nawaz’s counsel argued before the court.

The counsel contended that Maryam Nawaz’s plea to return her passport is different from her earlier plea in which she had requested the court to allow her to visit his ailing father Nawaz Sharif in London.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport on the directions of the court, and her basic human rights were being violated from the past four years as the past government failed to submit challan in the case.

"My client was arrested in front of her father and was kept in NAB’s custody for 48 hours," argued Advocate Pervez, pointing out that as per law, the challan of the case had yet to be submitted in the court within 14 days.

The NAB’s counsel said they did not have objection in returning passport to Maryam Nawaz as they did not need more investigation from the PML-N stalwart.

The court after hearing arguments from both the sides, ordered to return Maryam Nawaz’s passport.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had earlier submitted its reply in the case.

The NAB said it had no objection to returning the passport to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in her plea submitted that her passport was in judicial custody for past four years.

“Till now, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to submit challan in Chaudhry Sugar Mill case,” the petition stated, pointing out that the court granted bail to PML-N leader on merit.

She further said that no one can be deprived of a fundamental right for a longer period, urging the LHC to pass orders to the deputy registrar to return her passport which she had surrendered complying with order on October 31, 2019.

It is the second case which Maryam Nawaz has won against the NAB in the second week after victory in the Avenfield reference.