Maryam Nawaz Wins PP-159 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Maryam Nawaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-159 Lahore-XV by securing 23,598 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, her runner-up was independent candidate Mehar Sharafat Ali, who bagged 21,491 votes.
Voters’ turn-out remained 36.55 %.
Recent Stories
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Rangeez Ahmed wins PK-49 election1 minute ago
-
Independent candidate Amjad Ali wins PK-07 election21 minutes ago
-
Ghulam Abbas wins NA-59 election21 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Murad Ali Shah wins PS-77 election21 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Jamil wins NA-216 election22 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Arshad Ali wins PK-63 election31 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman wins PS-56 election31 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-123 election31 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Faisal Khan wins PK-52 election31 minutes ago
-
Saleem Rehman wins NA-3 election32 minutes ago
-
.41 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Muhammad Arif wins PK-66 election42 minutes ago