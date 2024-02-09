Open Menu

Maryam Nawaz Wins PP-159 Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:40 AM

Maryam Nawaz wins PP-159 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Maryam Nawaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-159 Lahore-XV by securing 23,598 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, her runner-up was independent candidate Mehar Sharafat Ali, who bagged 21,491 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 36.55 %.

