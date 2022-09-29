UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz's Acquittal Proves Her Innocence: Ikhtiar Wali Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Maryam Nawaz's acquittal proves her innocence: Ikhtiar Wali Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Thursday said that exoneration of Maryum Nazwaz Sharif by Islamabad High Court in the Avenfield reference case had once again proved her innocence.

The member provincial assembly said that fake and politically motivated cases were framed against the Sharif family.

In a statement issued here, he said that through a nexus of the National Accountability Bureau and Imran Niazi these fabricated cases were made against Maryam Nazwaz Sharif.

He said that not a single evidence was presented in the court to prove the case against the Sharif family.

He said that after today's verdict Nawaz Sharif would also be exonerated in all fabricated cases.

He said such verdicts would add to the prestige of the judiciary and promote democratic norms in the country.

